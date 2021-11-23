One City Celebrations job fair to include more than 65 employers

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One City Celebrations North District will hold a job fair with over 65 employers on Dec. 16 in Newport News.

One City Celebrations, which falls under the nonprofit charity organization Full Circle Foundation, has held over 18 events to help local communities. This year, One City Celebrations is bringing back its in-person job fair.

The fair will be located at the Denbigh Community Center at 15198 Warwick Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to officials, Councilwoman Sharon Scott is partnering with the City of Newport News, Virginia Career Works – Hampton Roads Region, Hampton Roads Workforce Council, and Virginia Employment Commission to host the event.

As of now, over 65 employers are set to attend in hopes of providing jobs to those in Hampton Roads. Employers are still welcome to rsvp with Lisa Taylor by phone at (757) 766-4915 or by email.

Employers who will be in attendance include, but are not limited to:

Amazon

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

City of Newport News (911 Communications, Police Department, Parks & Recreation -Youth Programs, and Water Works)

Eastern State Medical School

Hampton University

South Bay Communications & Security

Virginia Career Works & Hampton Roads Workforce Council

Worley’s Home Services, LLC

The job fair is open to anyone interested in learning about employment opportunities.

Masks are recommended for attendance.