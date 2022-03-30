NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An Italy-based company is investing $25 million in Newport News to open up its first U.S. olive oil production facility.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the facility in the Oakland Industrial Park will import olive oils through the Port of Virginia and then package them for local and global markets. They facility will also blend the oils before packaging.

Certified Origins, founded in 2006, owns the Bellucci Italian extra virgin olive oil brand.

The new operation will create 30 jobs. Youngkin’s office said Virginia beat out Maryland for the investment and Youngkin approved a $125,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Newport News with the project.

“The state of Virginia has an outstanding port, which is a key part of our logistics chain,” said Certified Origins Managing Director Nacho Nuez in a press release. “Having a high-volume, efficient, and state-of-the-art port was a key deciding factor for the location. Virginia is centrally located in the mid-Atlantic region, which is a great location to support our customers, and we can easily ship to distribution centers by truck or rail from our manufacturing facility or from the port. The Hampton Roads area has a large pool of skilled workers that we feel would be an ideal fit for our state-of-the-art facility. The area is also very attractive to potential new employees for its reasonable cost of living, activities, and proximity to Washington, D.C. and the Outer Banks.”

The Port of Virginia has been expanding through millions in new infrastructure spending and other investment, and recently welcomed two new 170-foot-tall Super Post-Panamax cranes.

“Certified Origins is joining a growing number of companies in the food and beverage sector that are investing in Virginia to establish or expand their operations,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “We recently expanded our capacity to support growth in this area of business, so The Port of Virginia is well-positioned to help Certified Origins and its peers connect with world markets and grow their business. We look forward to the benefits this facility will bring to the City of Newport News and collaborating with Certified Origins as we go forward.”