Ohio man caught with loaded handgun at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An Ohio man was caught with a loaded .380 caliber handgun at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials, the gun was found in the man’s carry-on bag. The gun was loaded with six bullets.

TSA immediately alerted airport police, and the firearm was confiscated.

The man stated that he carries the gun for protection but forgot that it was in his possession.

To travel with a firearm, passengers are required to:

Declare the firearm at the airline ticket counter.

Unload the firearm.

Pack and lock the firearm in a hard-sided case.

Pack the firearm separately from ammunition.

According to officials, the man could face civic penalties that can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

Last year alone, TSA officers found passengers with over 3,000 firearms and approximately 83 percent were loaded.

For a complete list of prohibited items, civic penalties, and travel tips, visit TSA’s website.