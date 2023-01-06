NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – State and local officials have issued statements following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left one teacher critically injured. Police say the 6-year-old suspect is in custody.

The call for the shooting came in around 2 p.m. Friday, January 6. Police say the teacher who was shot has life-threatening injuries and that the suspect, which police say is a 6-year-old boy, has been taken into custody.

Officials shared messages and statements Friday:

My administration has offered assistance in response to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News and stand at the ready to help in any way we can. I am continuing to monitor the situation and am praying for the continued safety of all students and the community. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2023

I am monitoring this disturbing situation. Please follow the advice of all law enforcement as updates become available. https://t.co/TQWCqjAASH — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) January 6, 2023

“I’m monitoring this situation closely and praying for the safety of the students, teachers, staff, and first responders at Richneck Elementary School.” – TK https://t.co/4pNCItw3Rv — Sen. Kaine’s Team (@SenKaineTeam) January 6, 2023

Deeply disturbed by this report and closely monitoring the situation. My thoughts go out to all families and first responders.https://t.co/wSpBXotTVA — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 6, 2023

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids has also issued a statement following the shooting: