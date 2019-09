This image shows Newport News police officers on the scene of a shooting along Rivermont Road on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (WAVY Photo)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officers are responding to a shooting reported in Newport News early Monday morning.

Newport News dispatchers said there was a call for a shooting at 111 Rivermont Drive — in between Jefferson Avenue and Warwick Boulevard — shortly before 6:15 a.m.

One person was reportedly injured, according to dispatch, but their condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.