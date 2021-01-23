Officers, family and friends remember late Officer Katie Thyne

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Today marks one year since Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne died in the line of duty.

The 24-year-old was killed while conducting a traffic stop near monitor Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park.

“In a show of support, nearly 100 people came out today to show respect and mourn Officer Katie Thyne on the one year anniversary of her death,” said Officer Matt Crutcher.

Many say it feels like just a week ago they learned of what happened to Thyne, but in fact, it was one year ago today she was killed while on duty in Newport News.



“It was a tragic event for all of us, not just those of us that worked with Katie, but those of us that went through the academy with her. Those people that trained with her. Those people that supervise her and those people who ultimately brought her here,” said Crutcher.

She was killed while pursuing a report of suspicious drug activity near the park.

The man charged with her murder, Vernon Green, was driving the car she pulled over when he attempted to drive off unfortunately dragging Thyne with him for a block.

The spot where her memorial sits is now a place where people come to remember her.

Nearly 100 people including Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, coworkers, and loved ones showed up for a moment of silence and to pay their respects.

“Speechless. We are thrilled that there are this many people that came out and that the folks that put up this and keep this going,” said Crutcher.

He worked with Officer Thyne for several months. He says this was necessary.



“The pain is still there. The hurt is still there. But, we do her justice and we follow in her footsteps and try to make the City of Newport News a better place to live for everybody,” he explained.

And while they try to live up to the legacy she’s left, he asks for the public to help them as well.



“Police are human and we are out here to protect and serve. We will do our best to continue to protect and serve the community,” he said.