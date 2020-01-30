Officer Katie Thyne to be laid to rest Saturday in Massachusetts; more than 30 Newport News officers to attend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — More than 30 Newport News police officers will attend the funeral services for fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne this weekend in Massachusetts.

Services will begin Friday afternoon with a celebration of life at the Immaculate Conception Church at 144 East Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thyne, who grew up in New Hampshire, was born in Lowell.

On Saturday, Thyne will be laid to rest with full military and police honors in Lowell Cemetery, following a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.

In lieu in flowers, Thyne’s family asks for donations to be made in support of her 2-year-old daughter Raegan through the Officer Thyne Memorial Fund. A verified GoFundMe has also been started in support of Thyne’s family.

The Newport News Police Department is also hosting its own celebration of life for Thyne on Monday, February 3 at Liberty Baptist Church on Big Bethel Road in Hampton.

Thyne, a Navy veteran who joined the force in 2018, died in the line of duty last week after a traffic stop near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park. Police said the driver tried to flee, dragging Thyne about a block before she was pinned between the car and a tree. She died at the hospital later that night.

