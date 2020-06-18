Officer-involved crash sends 4 to local hospital, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating an officer-involved vehicle crash that sent four to a local hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 5:40 p.m., a Newport News officer who was traveling west on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard crashed with a vehicle traveling south on Jefferson Avenue at the intersection.

Police officials said that the officer’s emergency equipment was activated at the time of the crash.

The officer was not injured. The four occupants of the other vehicle — an adult male, adult female, and two juveniles — were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and police say that charges have not been filed.

