Officer injured in Newport News vehicle crash

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A police officer and civilian were taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained during a vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:15 p.m. at Georgia Court and Nettles Drive in Newport News. 

The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening for both individuals, according to police officials.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

