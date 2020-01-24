Officer dragged by vehicle as it fled during traffic stop in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police officials say an officer was injured Thursday night during a traffic stop near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park.

The officer sustained multiple injuries and was transported by medics to a local hospital.

WAVY viewers reported seeing a large police presence around 16th Street.

Newport News Police said the incident happened around 6:47 p.m.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

During the encounter, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer with the car, police wrote in a news release.

The vehicle fled the scene and then crashed nearby, police said, at 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

