Occupants escape house fire in Newport without injuries

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Crews were able to put out a fire that destroyed parts of a home in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.

According to Newport News dispatch, the fire was reported in the 600 block of Lafayette Terrace at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Both Newport News Fire Department and Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to the fire which was marked under control moments after the crews’ arrival.

Officials say all occupants of the house were able to escape without injury.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10