Occupants escape house fire in Newport without injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Crews were able to put out a fire that destroyed parts of a home in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.
According to Newport News dispatch, the fire was reported in the 600 block of Lafayette Terrace at around 2:30 in the afternoon.
Both Newport News Fire Department and Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to the fire which was marked under control moments after the crews’ arrival.
Officials say all occupants of the house were able to escape without injury.
