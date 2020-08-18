Occupants escape house fire in Newport without injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Crews were able to put out a fire that destroyed parts of a home in Newport News Tuesday afternoon.

According to Newport News dispatch, the fire was reported in the 600 block of Lafayette Terrace at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Both Newport News Fire Department and Hampton Fire & Rescue responded to the fire which was marked under control moments after the crews’ arrival.

Officials say all occupants of the house were able to escape without injury.

