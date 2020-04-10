‘We love them and they matter’ Newport News group gives 200 care packages to nurses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization says what most of us have been thinking– medical workers are our heroes during this crisis. A group in Newport News is putting that thought into action.

Nurses who walked out of Riverside Hospital in Newport News were surprised to find people showing their gratitude and offering encouragement for the tough days that lie ahead.

“These nurses come out and you could see that some of them looked a little tired and [like] it’s weighing on them,” said Cortez Higgs, the CEO of the Catalyst Effect.

The Catalyst Effect delivered 200 goodie bags to healthcare workers at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News as a thank-you for their hard work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Higgs and members of Catalyst Effects delivered the bags, which filled a minivan and contained snacks, some sugary treats and “be blessed” messages. They also included written cards from the community.

“When they came out and saw the faces of the young people and the people cheering, then their faces lit up and then our team’s faces lit up because their faces lit up,” Higgs said.

Photos from the delivery show about a dozen people with handmade signs thanking the workers for all they do. Some read “Thank you,” while others had messages such as “Nurses are community heroes.”

Higgs said it’s always the Catalyst Effect’s mission to empower others and remind them there’s always hope.













“We want to do what we do best and that’s let them know that we love them and that they matter,” he said.

Through written cards from the community, snacks and candy, the love was felt.

“Each time that we get a donation from an individual or well wish, any sort of anything from the community, it’s incredibly important for the team members and for us in administration,” said Beth Albaugh, assistant chief nursing officer at Riverside Regional Medical Center. “All of it’s important.”

Higgs said their mission doesn’t end here. They plan to deliver more care packages to nurses and members of the homeless population. To learn how you can get involved, click here.

