NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University (CNU) will cap off a weeklong celebration of Dr. martin Luther King’s legacy with a keynote address from the president of Norfolk State University.

Inspired by King’s book, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos of Community, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston’s will explore what is required to build a new future for humanity.

In the book, King predicted the civil rights movement would not be smooth.

“There will still be rocky places of frustration and meandering points of bewilderment,” King said “There will be inevitable setbacks here and there. And there will be those moments when the buoyancy of hope will be transformed into the fatigue of despair. Our dreams will sometimes be shattered and our ethereal hopes blasted.

The event takes place Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. on CNU’s campus in the David Student Union Ballroom.