Northam to ceremonially sign Voting Rights Act of Virginia in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam will be in Newport News on Monday to ceremonially sign the Voting Rights Act of Virginia.

Northam officially signed the legislation earlier this year, which his office says will provide comprehensive protections against voter suppression, discrimination or intimidation.

“At a time when voting rights are under attack across our country, Virginia is expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting it,” Northam said back in March.

Amendments S.B. 1395 and H.B. 1890 prohibit state and local policy from denying or restricting anyone the right to vote because of their race, color or language they speak.

Del. Marcia Price, who represents parts of Newport News and Hampton in the House of Delegates, introduced the legislation in the House.

“Virginia is standing strong against a coordinated and intentional effort to restrict voting rights across the nation,” said Del. Marcia Price, who introduced H.B. 1890. “These targeted restrictions are designed to disenfranchise people of color, working Americans, and non-native English speakers.

Virginia was the first state to enact its own version of a voting rights act, as Republican-led state legislatures across the country are looking to restrict voting.

The ceremonial signing on Monday will happen at 1 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.

Virginia first lady Pam Northam will also make several stops locally on Monday as part of her Back to School Tour, including Occohannock Elementary School on the Eastern Shore.