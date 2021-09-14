Newport News aerospace company expanding, adding more than 200 new positions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News-based Aery Aviation is investing $15.3 million to expand its headquarters, which will bring more than 200 new jobs to the area.

The aerospace company that provides services for both commercial businesses and the government will build a new 60,000 square-foot hangar facility with access to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport runway. It will also have access to an engineering technology center to expand maintenance and modification services opportunities.

Here in Newport News at the future home of Aviators Shaping Aerospace by Aery Aviation. It’s over a $15 million investment creating over 200 jobs @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/NfKjmGhceB — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) September 14, 2021

“Hampton Roads’ rich history in aerospace and aviation provides an ideal backdrop for Aery Aviation to grow and become more successful than ever before,” said Governor Ralph Northam, who was at the announcement on Tuesday. “The region is home to world-class higher education and research institutions that have helped to advance the aerospace industry. We look forward to supporting Aery Aviation as it enters into its next phase of growth here in the Commonwealth.”

The company was founded in 2016 and provides aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions.

“Aery has enjoyed the partnership with the Newport News community and airport staff over the last four years,” said Aery Aviation Executive Vice President Scott Beale. “Their collective support and pro-business environment persuaded Aery to invest more than $15 million into the construction, expansion, and upfit of the buildings for this new state-of-the-art facility, which also includes an investment in machinery, tools, furniture, fixtures, and business personal property. Aery is happy to call Newport News its home for decades to come.”

Northam’s office says Virginia beat out Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia for the project.

The announcement came a day after Northam visited the city to ceremonially sign the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, which was passed earlier this year.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver is at the announcement and will have more coming up.