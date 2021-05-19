Northam announces expanded steel manufacturing operations in Newport News, 220 new jobs expected

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that indieDwell is expected to invest over $2 million to build its first East Coast manufacturing facility in Newport News.

The company will build a new manufacturing facility and administrative offices in the 500 block of 21st Street. The expansion is expected to add 220 new jobs.

indieDwell was founded in 2018 as a Public Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corporation with a mission to manufacture healthy, durable, energy efficient, sustainable modular housing to help solve the affordable housing crisis. They have since expanded to Idaho, Colorado and soon to Virginia.

“The affordable housing deficit in Virginia and across our country has deepened amid the pandemic and indieDwell’s innovative modular units are an important part of the solution,” said Governor Northam. “We are proud to welcome this mission-driven company to the Commonwealth and look forward to collaborating with indieDwell and the many local partners involved in this project to build strong, resilient, and sustainable communities.”

The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority, City of Newport News and Virginia Housing worked together to bring this facility to Virginia. A $500,000 grant was approved by Virginia Housing.

“With the incredible shortage of affordable housing, we are more than pleased to partner with innovative companies like indieDwell to address this issue,” said Shekar Narasimhan, Chairman of the Board of Virginia Housing. “When fully operational, the indieDwell manufacturing facility is expected to produce at least 300 new homeownership and rental units per year, a significant step forward in opening new quality, energy efficient, workforce housing opportunities.”

The project is expected to bring significant jobs to the Choice Neighborhood Area according to the Chairman of the Board of Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“The relationship between Virginia Housing, the Newport News Economic Development Authority, and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority is the perfect example of how collaboration and innovative thinking can attract companies like indieDwell to Virginia,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “This new facility will provide meaningful work and training to help citizens embark upon new careers in construction and the trades. Newport News is honored to play an important part in indieDwell’s growth and success, and we look forward to helping them manufacture quality products that help people experience the pride of homeownership. This project reflects the core values of our city and the vision for transformation in the Southeast Community.”