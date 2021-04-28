2 men arrested in connection with January shooting that killed 23-year-old man in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man in Newport News late January.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. on January 23 for a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was pronounced deceased at 9:22 p.m. He was later identified as 23-year-old Devon Decarlos Carter, of Newport News.

In a press release on April 28, police say they’ve arrested two men in connection with the incident.

One of them was 28-year-old Zxavier Thomas who’s been charged with 2nd-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The other alleged suspect arrested was 19-year-old Kevion Jones who is facing a first-degree murder charge and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.