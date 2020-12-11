Nonprofit partners with Food Lion for military family gift card giveaway

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Food Lion parking lot off Warwick Boulevard in Newport News was busy Friday morning.

Not just because of grocery shoppers, but for a drive-thru gift card giveaway to help local military members this holiday season.

Nonprofit Operation Homefront partnered with the grocery store to make it happen as part of their annual Holiday Meals for Military program.

“While we are facing some hard times, at the end of the day we still want to help the military families,” said program coordinator Leigh Burte.

This holiday event marks 500,000 military family members served Operation Homefront’s 500,000 since the program began in 2010.

Military members who got the gifts had to apply beforehand and their names were checked off one by one.

On top of Food Lion gift cards, they also received a bag of necessities like hair care items and deodorant.

The national nonprofit’s goal is to help military families so they can have all they need for a full holiday meal.

The program coordinator says this has been a hard year for the families and this could be the difference between food on the table and nothing.

“This definitely helps and it makes me feel good. It makes it all just worth it. We’re not forgotten about. Sometimes it’s hard, you know, when our spouses are gone and this just brings cheer and makes it that much better and it’s really appreciated,” said military spouse Kristina Ager.

If you’re a military member or family member and you’re interested in participating in Operation Homefront you can click here.