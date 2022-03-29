PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are building new lives in the United States. Officials with Commonwealth Catholic Charities say they expect a second wave of refugees to arrive any day now.

The organization plans to help around 100 new refugees in Virginia.

Commonwealth Catholic Charities is a nonprofit based in Richmond with branches in Roanoke and Newport News. They help refugees with needs like housing, employment, education and immigration paperwork.

When it comes to numbers of Afghan refugees helped, Virginia ranks third in the country behind Texas and California. CCC has already helped more than 500 Afghans since last August, 218 of those have been resettled in Hampton Roads.

Finding employment for the refugees has been one of the easier tasks according to nonprofit officials.

“Employment is excellent actually. I would say excellent. We have a few go-to employers who we know have developed wonderful relationships with their HRs,” said Kristen Larcher, director of operations for the Newport News office. “We’ve seen most adults enter employment within 90 to 120 days of arrival.”

Education for the children has also gone relatively smoothly. According to Larcher, Newport News Public Schools is fully equipped to give refugee children the resources they need to find success in the classroom.

Not everything is easy.

Larcher says finding affordable housing for families and individuals has proved challenging.

In the past two decades, Hampton Roads has welcomed a decent number of immigrants from Afghanistan. This has helped bring a small sense of familiarity to refugees as they navigate a very unfamiliar place.

“Previously resettled Afghans have started their own businesses. We see Halal stores. We see restaurants. And so these newly arriving Afghan evacuees are able to get a little piece of home because they’re able to connect with those Afghan establishments,” explained Larcher.

Larcher says a large task lies ahead.

Almost all of the refugees who came after August of 2021 have temporary residential status that expires one to two years after their arrival.

They anticipate a high need for pro-bono legal work in Hampton Roads and across the country as those refugees seek permanent residence.