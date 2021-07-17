Nonprofit food pantry gets free HVAC system installed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Each week, over 40 volunteers work out of THRIVE Peninsula’s food pantry to pack grocery bags for families in need for years.

However, their location off Warwick Boulevard has a big problem– no air conditioning.

In fact, Executive Director of THRIVE Peninsula, Angela York, says it can reach up to 80 degrees in the pantry.

“They are sweating. These are people who are giving up their days to come in and pack for us and it can be unpleasant temperature-wise,” said York.

Searching for a solution she was put in touch with Brandol Bradshaw with the Warwick Mechanical Foundation through the association of general contractors.

With that connection and a donation from Damuth Trane, they were able to get what would have been a 10-thousand-dollar HVAC system installed for free.

We had some special visitors this morning! Volunteers from Warwick Mechanical Group gave up their Saturday morning to install a new HVAC system to cool our pantry. Plus, @AesiaWAVY and crew stopped by to see what was happening. Watch the full story tonight at 6pm on WAVY TV 10! pic.twitter.com/Xya8ZDP4Pl — THRIVE Peninsula (@THRIVEPeninsula) July 17, 2021

10 On Your Side was there as volunteers worked to make it happen.

Bradshaw says it was a great project to get behind.

“Someone in our community is trying to help others in our community as we started to put the word out, we found out a lot of our customers and some of our employees have actually benefited from thriving so it’s built momentum as we got going,” said Bradshaw.

This new HVAC system wraps up a six-month renovation to the facility, all of which was made possible by volunteers and donations.

Part of those renovations included a “volunteer appreciation station” and a new triple door fridge.