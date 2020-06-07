Noland Trail and Mariners’ Museum Park to open Monday, June 15

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Mariners’ Museum and Park announced plans to open select areas as the state moves into phase 2 of reopening.

The outdoor park trails and the Noland Trail will reopen on Monday, June 15. More details on reopening the outdoor spaces will be released in the coming week.

Although phase 2 allows for museums to reopen, the Mariners’ Museum galleries and in-gallery programs will not open until Virginia moves into phase 3 of Forward Virginia.

During the closures, the museum worked to provide an online learning platform to keep the community engaged and they plan to continue virtual programming while it remains closed.

“Thank you for your understanding, patience, and support. The safety and well-being of our Mariners’ Family, Guests, Staff, and Volunteers remain our highest priority. We hope that everyone uses precautions and stays safe and healthy,” said museum officials in a letter to the community.

