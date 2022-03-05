No one shot after reports of gunfire Friday night at Patrick Henry Mall

Newport News

The investigation is ongoing.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) —  No one was shot Friday night at Patrick Henry Mall after several people reported seeing a man with a gun, police say.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Police tell 10 On Your Side that they were called to the mall around 7:50 p.m. on Friday after several people reported seeing a man with a gun.

While on the scene officers heard gunfire in the parking lot and found a car that had been hit.

The suspect fled the scene.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10