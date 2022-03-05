No one shot after reports of gunfire Friday night at Patrick Henry Mall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No one was shot Friday night at Patrick Henry Mall after several people reported seeing a man with a gun, police say.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that they were called to the mall around 7:50 p.m. on Friday after several people reported seeing a man with a gun.

While on the scene officers heard gunfire in the parking lot and found a car that had been hit.

The suspect fled the scene.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.