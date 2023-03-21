NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following an overnight house fire in Newport News.

According to the Newport News Fire Department, crews responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on 29th Street. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing fire from the two-story home.

Officials say the home was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the number of displaced residents following the fire.

