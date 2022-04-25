NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a 2-alarm fire at a manufacturing building in Newport News Monday morning.

Members of the Newport News Fire Department say they got the call for the fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday reporting smoke inside the Continental Manufacturing building in the 600 block of Blan Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke inside the business. The incident was later upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

Crews were able to find and extinguish the fire inside a large industrial dust collector.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NN Bland Fire, April 25, 2022 (Courtesy – Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office)

