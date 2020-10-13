No injuries after house fire on Wenfield Circle in Newport News

A fire broke out at a home in Wenfield Circle in Newport News on Oct. 13, 2020. No injuries were reported.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a house fire Tuesday morning in Newport News.

Dispatchers got a call at 5:24 a.m. for the fire in the 100 block of Wenfield Circle. Firefighters say the home’s occupants were able to safely escape on their own.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but the fire marshal is investigating.

