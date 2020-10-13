No injuries after house fire on Wenfield Circle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a house fire Tuesday morning in Newport News.
Dispatchers got a call at 5:24 a.m. for the fire in the 100 block of Wenfield Circle. Firefighters say the home’s occupants were able to safely escape on their own.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but the fire marshal is investigating.
Latest Posts:
- Prime Day deals: Amazon offers TVs for less than $100 and more
- ‘Not Our Faith’: Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump
- Michigan distance learning teacher saves student’s grandmother who was having a stroke
- Texas teenager expelled from Christian school over his sexual orientation
- Virginia’s voter registration deadline is Tuesday