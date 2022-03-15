NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local family is desperate for answers after their loved one died after being hit by a car.

The driver is still out there and the victim’s loved ones are asking the community to share what they know to bring that person to justice.

It’s been five months without George Byrd Sr.

“My heart is hurting,” said his sister, Mildred Davis.

Back in October, Byrd was hit and killed by a car while in the crosswalk of the intersection of 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Newport News.

“That image of him laying there, it, it’s overwhelming,” said George Byrd’s widow, Nealynn Byrd. “It’s overwhelming knowing that nobody should have to die that way.”

George Byrd’s wife and sister avoid the intersection as much as they can, knowing what happened there.

“I see my brother laying there all the time and it’s really hard and I feel like if I’m driving down the street, I’m driving over him. It’s just in my head.” Davis said.

They’re waiting for answers, hoping someone is held responsible.

“You wonder if this is going to be the day where maybe you’ll get a call from the police saying ‘We have more leads’ or if you’re riding past this spot, you’re like, ‘This is where it happened and they still don’t have anybody,'” said Nealynn Byrd.

Newport News Police say it happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. Someone driving a red SUV hit George Byrd and kept driving.

The family hopes that driver comes forward.

“Accountability is a necessity,” said Nealynn Byrd. “I know it’s rough, it’s not easy, but it’s better to free yourself so you can be yourself.”

They also hope the community will share anything they might know.

Nealynn Byrd said, “Remember that there was a person, it wasn’t an animal, it was a human being. We’re his family, we’re here, we’re still, we never got a chance to say bye to him.”

As they wait for answers, they will continue to remember the husband and brother they lost.

“At the end of the day, he was a good man,” said Davis. “He tried his best to do the best that he can and I miss my brother. I really do.”