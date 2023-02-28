NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Sheriff’s Office received a $6,000 grant to expand its Project Lifesaver program. The grant was awarded by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Nearly 70 adults and children in Newport News are currently involved in the program; the program is free to all clients.

Project Lifesaver clients wear a small wrist or ankle transmitter that emits an individualized radio frequency signal.

Ankle transmitter on client’s leg. (Photo Courtesy: NNSO)

That frequency allows trained NNSO responders to find the person quickly instead of in hours or days.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation says wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior for people living with dementia-related illness, as well as other cognitive disorders.

The grant will be used to buy new transmitters, batteries and wristbands to serve added families who meet Project Lifesaver qualifications.

“We have a 100% success rate locating and returning clients safely to their families,” said Sheriff Gabe Morgan. “The true value of Project Lifesaver lies in the peace of mind and sense of security it gives families. Those assurances cannot be measured in dollars. With this generous gift from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, we can assist more families at no cost to them.”

Anyone with questions about caring for a loved one with a dementia-related illness or accessing support services can call the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.

Families can get information about the Project Lifesaver program by visiting the NNSO website or calling (757) 926-8585.