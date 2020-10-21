NNPS to host online Twitter chat about virtual, blended learning

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools will host a Twitter chat series about virtual and blended learning.

The Twitter chat will happen Thursday, Oct. 22.

Those interested in following the chat should follow @NNPSChat on Twitter for up-to-date information leading up to the event.

So far, families have indicated overall they wish for their students to stay with virtual learning. 58 percent of responses on the Parent Intent Form favor virtual learning.

The submission deadline for the Parent Intent Form has been extended to Friday, Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. The form can be found in ParentVUE.

Click here for more information from the superintendent on the delay of returning to in-person learning.

Click here to view the full PowerPoint presentation from the Tuesday school board meeting giving an update on the superintendent’s return to learn plan.

