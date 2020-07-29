NNPS seeks input on its proposed ‘Return to Learn’ plan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools is seeking feedback as it nails down its plan for the quickly approaching school year.
A survey requesting input is open through Wednesday, July 29.
Parent Survey | NNPS Staff Survey
A final recommendation will be brought to the school board for approval on Tuesday, August 4.
Before any students can return to school, each school division is required to submit a health plan to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The school system says its ‘Return to Learn Plan’ was developed with input from parents/guardians, students, staff, advisory groups and community stakeholders.
Superintendent Dr. George Parker and other school officials will answer questions about the Return to Learn plan, live on Facebook on Thursday, July 30 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Proposed Learning Models
Newport News Public Schools released potential hybrid and virtual learning models based on survey input from parents, students and staff.
The hybrid plan would have students at school two days a week and learning from home the other three days.
With the virtual plan, students would have four days of at-home virtual learning with teacher support, and one day of independent learning.
See details on the full Return to Learn plan for Newport News Public Schools at this link.
