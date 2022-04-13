NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools are seeking input from families for possible plans regarding school facilities.

NNPS officials say they are planning a long-range Facilities Master Plan to “identify and prioritize the needs of its public school buildings.” The community dialogue is set for Thursday, April 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.m at Crittenden Middle School which is located at 6158 Jefferson Avenue.

School officials say they currently have $500 million of project priorities in mind. Community members are invited to attend the Community Dialogue to learn more about the draft options and to identify the priorities.

For more information, CLICK HERE.