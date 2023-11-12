NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News elementary, middle and high school girls just wrapped up the More Than A Princess Girls’ Empowerment Conference.

The conference is part of Newport News Public School’s (NNPS) Youth Development program. According to the website, the mission of the program is to promote positive experiences, positive relationships, and positive environments for every Newport News Public Schools student, staff, and family.

10 On Your Side’s very own Kiahnna Patterson was invited to speak to over 200 girls who are a part of the Youth Empowerment program.

Girls from all grade levels were divided into groups: Blossom for elementary school students, Bloom for middle school students and Flourish for high school students.

Friday kicked off with a dance party, then Saturday the girls could sign up for different sessions about social media and confidence.

The event took place Nov. 11 at Woodside High School, 13450 Woodside Lane in Newport News.