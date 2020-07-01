NNPS conducting back to school survey

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools wants to hear from parents, students and staff as it puts together its fall 2020 reopening plan.

Last month, Governor Ralph Northam announced a phased reopening plan for schools for the 2020-2021 school year, which provides options for virtual and face-to-face instruction while establishing limits for class size and school bus capacity.

If you are a parent or student with NNPS, please log into ParentVue and StudentVue to take the return to school survey by Friday, July 3. Parents without access to ParentVue can still complete the survey by July 3 at this link. There is a separate survey for staff members.

The survey touches on topics such as safety precautions during the pandemic, transportation options and internet connectivity.

The opinions and recommendations will help the school system with its decision-making moving forward.

Latest Posts