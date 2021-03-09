NNPS adds stop-arm cameras on school buses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools and Newport News Police have partnered up with BusPatrol by adding stop-arm cameras to the school district’s buses.

Starting on March 15, the stop-arm cameras will be activated on the 340 NNPS buses. The cameras are positioned to capture pictures when someone drives past a school bus that has its stop sign and red lights activated.

The video image is then reviewed by a police officer and a ticket may be issued to the driver.

“Newport News Public Schools is proud to partner with BusPatrol to help protect over 24,000 students who ride our school buses every day. This partnership will encourage all drivers to be more cautious around school buses,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Parker.

Data from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation shows that drivers illegally pass stopped school buses more than 17 million times a year in the United States

Passing a stopped school bus with its flashing lights activated and stop-arm extended is illegal in Virginia. Drivers are required to stop for a school bus approaching in any direction so that children can get on and off safely. If a person fails to do so, it can result in a minimum fine of $250 for a first violation when captured by the BusPatrol program.