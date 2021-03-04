NNPD: Woman robbed Tinee Giant cashier at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Newport News want to find the woman they say robbed a store clerk at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Tinee Giant convenience store on J. Clyde Morris Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

The cashier told police a woman entered the store, holding a firearm, and demanded money.

No one was injured.

This investigation is ongoing. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

If you can assist in any way with this investigation, please call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

