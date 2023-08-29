NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is hosting an all-in-one recruiting event in September.

The event is for those interested in becoming a police recruit or a public safety specialist (dispatcher). Staff will be available to answer questions and assist attendees with the application process.

Applicants will be able to take care of all their testing requirements in one day.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Newport News Police Department located at 9710 Jefferson Ave.

Registration for the event is preferred but not required. To register, email nnpd-recruiting@nnva.gov.

For more information, click here or text “JoinNNPD” to 757-767-4826.