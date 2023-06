NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is hosting a Chat with the Chief session Tuesday.

Chief Drew will host an open discussion live on Facebook from noon to 6 p.m.

According to the department’s Facebook post, this is an opportunity for the Newport News community to chime with questions about crime statistics, department initiatives and what the Newport News Police Department is doing to fight crime.

If interested, sign on at facebook.com/newportnewspolicedept.