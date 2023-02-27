Newport News Police said a man was shot early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. (photo: WAVY/Drew Robinson)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is holding a testing event for police officers or dispatcher applicants on March 11.

The event is on Saturday, March 11 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., at the Newport News Police Department Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Avenue.

Police recruit candidates will take a written test and physical assessment.

Applicants interested in working in the Emergency Communications Center will take a CritiCall test. There is a CritiCall practice test applicants can take beforehand.

Applicants are required to take tests all on the same day.

For more information, visit nnva.gov/203/Recruiting-Unit or text “JoinNNPD” to 757–767–4826 or call 757–928–4150.