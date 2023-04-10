NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is holding a C.A.R.E. Walk in response to a homicide on Madison Avenue.

The walk is on Monday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting point will be at the Hawkins Quick Stop store, 3208 Madison Avenue.

On April 7, police were notified of a shooting on the 3000 block of Madison Avenue, when units arrived they found 46-year-old Kyna Chanele McGowan with a gunshot wound.

McGowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.