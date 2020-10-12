Tactical situation on Ivy Avenue for domestic incident called off, no suspects located

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department’s tactical team has ended its operation Monday on Ivy Avenue after they weren’t able to find the suspect.

The tactical situation happened in the 1500 block of Ivy after dispatchers got a call for a domestic situation. They first got the call at 9:03 a.m. and the tactical team was called around 10:30 a.m.

A victim at the scene reported she was assaulted by a man she knew, and officers established a perimeter outside the home. However officers later learned he wasn’t inside.

No other details are available as of Monday afternoon, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

