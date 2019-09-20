NNPD stepping up security at Todd Stadium after triple shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are protecting students and fans after a triple shooting outside of a high school football game.

Police tell 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson they will have additional officers at football games at Todd Stadium for the rest of the season.

This comes a week after someone shot three people in the parking lot, after a game between Denbigh and Woodside high schools.

A 14-year-old and two 19-year-old men who were injured in the shooting are all expected to be OK. Police have not announced an arrest in the case.