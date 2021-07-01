NNPD seeks to identify witnesses to May shooting incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are seeking the public’s help to find several people they believe either witnessed or are persons of interest in a May shooting incident.

Police were called back on May 28 around 1:42 a.m. for the report of gunshots heard near 30th Street and West Avenue.

Two people told officers they were in a vehicle, about to pull into a parking garage, when they observed a group of four unknown individuals. One member of that group reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting the vehicle. The people in the vehicle were not injured by the gunfire.

On July 1, police released images they say are of people they consider persons of interest/witnesses in this case.

Photo provided by Newport News Police

Photo provided by Newport News Police

Photo provided by Newport News Police

Photo provided by Newport News Police

If you can identify any of them or know who fired the shots that day, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887), or go online at P3tips.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.