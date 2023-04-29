NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police Department is searching for additional information on suspects in a homicide that occurred in 2022.

On October 8, around 2:11 a.m. police responded to gunshots fired in the first block of Colony Square Apartments.

When officers arrived they found Richard Bell suffering from gunshot wounds, which led to his death.

Diarus Chamblee (Credit: NNPD)

On December 2022, Diarus Chamblee was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple weapons offenses stemming from the murder of Bell.

NNPD is still actively seeking information regarding other persons involved in this homicide.

If you know something about this incident, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please call Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.