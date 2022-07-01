NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police need your help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery and stabbing investigation.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing on June 21 around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene at 29th Street and Washington Avenue, they located a 33-year-old man outside suffering from a single stab wound. After further investigation, police discovered the victim was robbed and stabbed by an unknown man.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Images obtained by the Newport News Police Department show the suspect wearing a black t-shirt and blue sweatpants walking down the street into a convenience store. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.