NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News police department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman they say is endangered due to a medical condition.

Shelia Bryant was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Genneys Way.

Courtesy: Newport News Police Department

Bryant is 55-years-old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a rose tattoo on her chest.

She was last seen wearing a long black jacket with fur around the neck.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 of Newport News Emergency Communication at 757-247-2500.