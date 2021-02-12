NNPD searching for missing man with medical condition

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 36-year-old man reported missing earlier this week.

Antoine Wynn (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

Police say Antoine Wynn was last seen around 1 p.m. on February 9 in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue. He was wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, blue socks and sandals.

Mr. Wynn has a medical condition, and police say they have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10