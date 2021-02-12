NNPD searching for missing man with medical condition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 36-year-old man reported missing earlier this week.

Antoine Wynn (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

Police say Antoine Wynn was last seen around 1 p.m. on February 9 in the 6000 block of Jefferson Avenue. He was wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, blue socks and sandals.

Mr. Wynn has a medical condition, and police say they have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.