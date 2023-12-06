NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman.

Police say Jennifer Ammen was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 5 around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Hickory Avenue.

Courtesy: Newport News Police Department Courtesy: Newport News Police Department

Ammen is 39-years-old, around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray and white striped shirt, dark pants, and darker colored shoes with pink in them. She has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ammen is considered to be endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Ammen’s whereabouts should call 911 or Newport News Communications at 757-247-2500.