NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A missing Newport News woman last seen Tuesday afternoon is considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to police.

34-year-old Cherita Simons was last seen on Nov. 7 around 3 p.m. at 13200 Aqueduct Drive. She is 5’4” and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing light blue leggings, red rimmed glasses and her hair was in a pony tail.

Police released an image of Ms. Simons. If you see her, or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.