Newport News Police investigating homicide on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hotel early Wednesday morning.

Dispatch said they were notified around 3:56 a.m. for the shooting in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Police say the incident occurred inside a hotel.

If you know anything about this homicide, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or go online at P3tips.com.

