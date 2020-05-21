NNPD receives thin blue line flags in honor of fallen Officer Katie Thyne, with a teddy bear for Thyne’s daughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 has canceled many events this spring and summer, but it hasn’t canceled law enforcement’s efforts to honor a Newport News officer who died in the line of duty earlier this year.

Although Newport News Police were not able to honor fallen Officer Katie Thyne at an annual charity event and job fair in Ashland this year, the event’s organizers pulled through with donations for both Thyne’s family and the police department.

2020 Law Enforcement Job Fair and Charity Event was originally scheduled for May 17 and was supposed to honor Thyne with proceeds benefiting the Newport News Police Foundation Memorial Fund.

Organizers recently made the trek to Newport News with gifts in-hand.

The organizers brought two thin blue line flags that had been flown over the Pentagon, one which was for Thyne’s family and the other for the police department.

They also brought a teddy bear for Thyne’s young daughter and two hand-painted slate flags, one for the department and one for Thyne’s family.

“We would like to send a big Thank You to Keith Culver and everyone involved in this event. We are grateful for the support and for you wanting to honor Officer Thyne. We look forward to attending your event once it’s rescheduled,” the police department wrote on social media.

