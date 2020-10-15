NNPD: Protesters to gather at police headquarters, ‘exercise 2nd Amendment right’ Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are notifying the public that protesters plan to gather outside police headquarters Thursday evening to “exercise their second amendment right.”

Police said in a Facebook post that protesters may be armed with guns, including long guns. Besides exercising their Second Amendment right, protesters are also gathering to oppose a recent city ordinance regarding open-carry of firearms in Newport News.

The “Rally for Our Rights” protest will begin around 6 p.m. Police said it’s unclear how many people will attend.

In the post, police added they hoped the protest would remain peaceful.

On Thursday morning, Chief Steve Drew and Assistant Chief Eric Randall met with rally organizers to discuss event details.

“As always, NNPD’s priority is to be transparent and keep our citizens of this community safe,” the post reads.

